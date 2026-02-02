Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $146.04 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,324 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $146,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

PG stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

