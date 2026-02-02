Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176,739 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $117,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $263.58 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.71.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $5,965,166. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

