Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Blackstone reported EPS of $1.75 and revenue of $4.36B, both topping estimates; record AUM and large inflows underpinned results and demonstrate momentum in deals, fees and infrastructure. Read More.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.86.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.99%.

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 783,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,058,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

