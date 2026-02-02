Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

