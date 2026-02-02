Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 947.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,093,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $359.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.62 and its 200 day moving average is $324.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

