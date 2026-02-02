Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 115,558 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115,558 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amphenol News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Amphenol posted record revenue and adjusted EPS with revenue up ~49% year‑over‑year, driven by strong demand across AI and other end markets. This underpins the longer‑term growth story. APH Q4 Deep Dive: AI Demand and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth Amid Investor Concerns
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Citi raised its price target to $180 and keeps a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a near‑term catalyst if other firms follow. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals improving — Street estimates have been revised higher following the quarter, which supports a continued rally if execution stays strong. Earnings Estimates Rising for Amphenol (APH): Will It Gain?
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals improving — APH recently flashed a “golden cross”/moved above short‑term moving averages, suggesting short‑term bullish momentum that can attract technical buyers. Amphenol (APH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives activity — Options flow shows elevated activity, which can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous for direction unless one side dominates. Traders should watch skew and expiries for clues. Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amphenol
- Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings sell‑off and valuation concerns — Despite the beat, shares pulled back after the report as investors focused on high valuation (P/E >40) and the possibility that the company’s Q1 guidance implies a near‑term EPS dip. That dynamic is prompting profit‑taking. Amphenol: A Tough Proposition Into 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns and coverage pieces highlight the downside — several writeups explain why the stock sold off sharply (profit‑taking, guidance signal, valuation) even with strong underlying growth. Watch upcoming quarterly guideposts and margin commentary. Why Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) Stock Is Down 13.98%
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.
Amphenol Trading Down 3.7%
APH opened at $143.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.
Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.
