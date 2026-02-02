Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 115,558 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115,558 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

APH opened at $143.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

