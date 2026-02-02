Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 4,717 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Shares of HON opened at $227.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. PR Newswire: Q4 results & outlook

Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Benzinga: analyst moves

Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post‑earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Benzinga: analysts raise forecasts

Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post‑earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (≈11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside.

Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (≈11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. TickerReport: Wells Fargo note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. PR Newswire: outlook

FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the quarter‑ahead softness. PR Newswire: guidance details

Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the quarter‑ahead softness. Negative Sentiment: One-time charge weighed on GAAP profit — A settlement with Flexjet reduced GAAP profits in the quarter; while adjusted results were strong, the charge is a reminder of event-driven downside risk. WSJ: Flexjet settlement

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

