Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 334.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $218.97 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,238,868.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,756,821. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

