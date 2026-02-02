Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 58.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 126,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,370.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,354.39. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

