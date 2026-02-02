Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $107,584,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,533 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,881,000 after acquiring an additional 911,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

