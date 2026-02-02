Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,094,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $50,493,678,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $18,733,827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,905,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,077,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,712,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $610.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.73.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $430.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.62. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

