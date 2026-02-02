Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $82.35 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.96.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

