Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,140. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 181,107 shares of company stock valued at $42,042,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $237.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $258.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

