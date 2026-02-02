Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,744 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $161.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

