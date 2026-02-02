Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $1,005,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 177,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,082.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,243 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,087. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

