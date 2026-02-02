Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $420,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $305.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.74 and its 200-day moving average is $306.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.