Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $508,000 in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.0% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Deluxe reported $0.96 EPS vs. about $0.82 consensus and revenue of $535.3M, topping estimates and showing y/y revenue growth. This underscores improving profitability across the business.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance sharply — new EPS guidance of $3.90–$4.30 versus a consensus near $3.49, and revenue guide roughly in line or modestly above expectations. Upward guidance is the primary bullish driver behind recent gains. (Company release / slide deck available with earnings materials.)

Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost — Deluxe announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 (annualized yield ~4.4%) with an upcoming ex-dividend date in early February, supporting income-focused buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media bullishness on transformation — multiple write-ups highlight Deluxe's pivot into payments and data as an undervalued story, which helped trigger a recent sharp rally.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slide deck available — management commentary on margin drivers, payments growth and capital allocation is published for review; useful for assessing cadence and sustainability of the guide.

Neutral Sentiment: Some news entries reference "Royal Deluxe" (HK:3789); not related to Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and should be disregarded for DLX-specific analysis.

Negative Sentiment: Leverage and liquidity metrics are modest concerns — reported current ratio ~0.99, quick ratio ~0.91 and debt/equity near 2.13. Higher leverage and sub-1 liquidity ratios can limit flexibility and make investors wary despite better operating performance.

Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation reset after a sharp rally — the stock ran up following the beat/guidance and bullish write-ups; intraday weakness is consistent with short-term profit taking and rotation even though fundamentals improved. Analysts and investors will watch execution vs. the raised guide closely.

Deluxe stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

