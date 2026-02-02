Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,237,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

