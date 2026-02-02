Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $287.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day moving average of $323.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

