MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 47.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,290 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,227,829.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 335,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,653,945.73. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $608.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $621.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.22 and its 200-day moving average is $566.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

