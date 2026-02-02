MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 47.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSCI News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and momentum — MSCI beat modestly on EPS and revenue, highlighted AI adoption and non-U.S. growth on the earnings call, and the beat helped push the stock to a one-year high after results. MSCI (MSCI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target lift — Evercore ISI raised its MSCI price target to $690 with an outperform rating, signaling more upside versus the current price and supporting investor confidence. MSCI price target raised at Evercore ISI
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns / yield support — MSCI was included in a list of recent dividend hikes, which can attract income-focused investors and modestly support the share price. Buy These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
- Neutral Sentiment: Market-technical alert — Bank of America flagged that ~89% of MSCI indexes are in overbought territory; this is a breadth/technical signal that can increase short-term volatility in MSCI-linked funds and flows but doesn’t change MSCI’s underlying business metrics. 89% of MSCI Indexes Trigger Bank of America Overbought Signal
- Negative Sentiment: Indonesia fallout — MSCI’s market-access/ index commentary triggered a severe rout in Indonesian stocks, prompting the Indonesia Stock Exchange chief to resign; the episode highlights how MSCI index actions can cause extreme market moves and political/regulatory backlash that may create short‑term reputational risk. Indonesia stock exchange chief resigns after MSCI shock triggers market turmoil
- Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory / PR risk — Multiple reports detail a 10% plunge in Jakarta, major wealth losses for Indonesian investors, and public scrutiny of MSCI’s transparency and index methodology; ongoing headlines or regulatory responses could produce short-term pressure on MSCI shares despite solid fundamentals. Jakarta index plunges as Goldman cuts rating after MSCI warning
MSCI stock opened at $608.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $621.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.22 and its 200-day moving average is $566.15.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.
MSCI announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.00.
MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.
Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.
