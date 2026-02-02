Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $556,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after buying an additional 1,231,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32,568.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after buying an additional 975,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,274,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

