Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $645.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.94.
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and defense demand — Lockheed gave an upbeat 2026 profit/revenue outlook and cited strong fighter-jet and missile demand alongside a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Reuters: Lockheed Martin forecasts upbeat 2026 profit, revenue
- Positive Sentiment: THAAD and production ramp — Lockheed signed a framework to quadruple THAAD interceptor output (to ~400/year) and will expand munitions capacity, a clear revenue/margin tailwind if sustained. PR Newswire: Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of War sign framework agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — Several firms raised targets this morning (Truist to $695, JPMorgan to $680, TD Cowen to $670, RBC to $650), supporting the stock’s upside narrative. MarketScreener: Truist raises price target MarketScreener: JPMorgan raises price target MarketScreener: TD Cowen raises price target MarketScreener: RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue and cash flow were strong and backlog is record‑high, but reported EPS comparisons and some measure revisions caused mixed headlines; investors are weighing growth vs. margin/earnings trajectory. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: narrow differences vs. consensus — management issued EPS guidance of 29.35–30.25 and revenue guidance roughly $77.5B–$80.0B, close to Street expectations but leaving little margin for surprise; this reduces forecast risk but limits upside if growth slows. Reuters: Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains — Deutsche Bank raised its target but still implies a modest downside versus current levels, showing not all brokers see large incremental upside. MarketScreener: Deutsche Bank raises target but below current price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — recent disclosed insider sales (no purchases) could be read as minor negative signal for sentiment or liquidity needs. QuiverQuant: Q4 earnings and insider activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
