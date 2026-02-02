Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $645.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

