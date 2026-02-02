Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.69.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $364.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 35.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total transaction of $1,876,467.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,852.74. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,344.96. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,747,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies raised their price target to $440 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling ~21% upside vs. the current price — a near-term catalyst for demand. Jefferies Raises Target

Analysts at Jefferies raised their price target to $440 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling ~21% upside vs. the current price — a near-term catalyst for demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan boosted its target to $439 and kept an Overweight rating, another institutional endorsement supporting the rally. JPMorgan Raises Target

JPMorgan boosted its target to $439 and kept an Overweight rating, another institutional endorsement supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS $5.23 (vs. $4.82 est.) and revenue $4.93B (vs. $4.90B). LPL reported record total advisory & brokerage assets (~$2.4T) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend — fundamentals that support valuations and analyst optimism. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS $5.23 (vs. $4.82 est.) and revenue $4.93B (vs. $4.90B). LPL reported record total advisory & brokerage assets (~$2.4T) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend — fundamentals that support valuations and analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the Q4 call/transcript emphasize integration progress (Commonwealth, Atria) and recruiting priorities — constructive long-term but worth watching for execution and retention metrics. Earnings Deep Dive

Management commentary and the Q4 call/transcript emphasize integration progress (Commonwealth, Atria) and recruiting priorities — constructive long-term but worth watching for execution and retention metrics. Negative Sentiment: Street caution on 2026 expense outlook: LPL guided materially higher Core G&A when including Commonwealth integration costs (2026 core G&A including Commonwealth: $2,155–2,210M). That guidance and large acquisition-related costs prompted investor concern and was cited as a reason for share weakness right after the print. Expense Outlook Weighs

Street caution on 2026 expense outlook: LPL guided materially higher Core G&A when including Commonwealth integration costs (2026 core G&A including Commonwealth: $2,155–2,210M). That guidance and large acquisition-related costs prompted investor concern and was cited as a reason for share weakness right after the print. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $378 and moved to a Hold — a sign some analysts are less comfortable with near-term margin/expense risk despite the beat. TD Cowen Lowers Target

TD Cowen trimmed its target to $378 and moved to a Hold — a sign some analysts are less comfortable with near-term margin/expense risk despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Post-earnings coverage highlights that rising expenses and acquisition/integration costs overshadowed the top-line beat for some investors, creating short-term volatility risk. Costs Rise Despite Beat

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

