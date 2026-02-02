National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.0%

IBKR opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.