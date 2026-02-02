National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Wabtec $WAB

National Pension Service grew its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $57,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $230.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.50.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $381,481.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,901.97. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,579. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $5,233,559 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

