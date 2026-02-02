National Pension Service Buys 53,888 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

