National Pension Service Has $62.86 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MSCI were worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in MSCI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 226,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.17 per share, with a total value of $1,227,829.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 335,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,653,945.73. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $608.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.22 and a 200-day moving average of $566.15. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $621.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

