National Pension Service Has $63.37 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $63,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $629,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,221,000 after buying an additional 5,299,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,697,000 after acquiring an additional 926,721 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15,241.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 757,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,858,000 after acquiring an additional 752,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 142.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,141,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,260,000 after acquiring an additional 670,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

