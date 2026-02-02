National Pension Service Has $83.62 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $83,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $827,390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,369,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,381,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $181.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.86. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $194.50.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Valero posted adjusted EPS of $3.82 vs. consensus ~$3.27 and reported higher refining margins that lifted profitability. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat — Valero posted adjusted EPS of $3.82 vs. consensus ~$3.27 and reported higher refining margins that lifted profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record throughput and operational strength highlighted on the earnings call — management cited record throughput that supports margin recovery and cash generation. Read More.

Record throughput and operational strength highlighted on the earnings call — management cited record throughput that supports margin recovery and cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Piper Sandler raised its price target to $220 and set an “overweight” rating, signaling ~21% upside versus recent levels and reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — Piper Sandler raised its price target to $220 and set an “overweight” rating, signaling ~21% upside versus recent levels and reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves mixed — Morgan Stanley increased its target to $180 (below some peers’ targets and close to current levels), showing varied analyst views on near-term upside. Read More.

Other analyst moves mixed — Morgan Stanley increased its target to $180 (below some peers’ targets and close to current levels), showing varied analyst views on near-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Supply actions — Valero said it will buy Venezuelan crude from three authorized sellers; operationally notable but carries geopolitical/supply considerations rather than immediate earnings surprises. Read More.

Supply actions — Valero said it will buy Venezuelan crude from three authorized sellers; operationally notable but carries geopolitical/supply considerations rather than immediate earnings surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting margin and revenue notes — analysts and reports flagged weaker renewable-diesel margins and a small (-1.2%) y/y revenue decline; Valero’s net margin remained modest, which could limit multiple expansion despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.