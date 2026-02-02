National Pension Service Purchases 2,113 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

National Pension Service raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $56,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,094.08.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,347 shares of company stock worth $7,691,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,463.16 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,684.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,604.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

