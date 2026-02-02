New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 46,118 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $212,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $202.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

