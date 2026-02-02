New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 115,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RadNet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RadNet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

RadNet stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mital Patel sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,207,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 180,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,046.90. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,902,254. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

