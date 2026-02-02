New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 96,760 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

In related news, COO Parker Shi sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,017,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,698.50. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $159,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,339.88. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,364 shares of company stock worth $7,084,827. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

