New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $797,477.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $88,516,395.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,559.04. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 156,103 shares of company stock valued at $12,054,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

