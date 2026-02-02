NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.13 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

