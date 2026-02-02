NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

