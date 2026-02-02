NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $275 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and supporting investor confidence. Wolfe Research adjusts NVIDIA price target to $275
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters reports China has conditionally approved DeepSeek to buy Nvidia H200 chips — a potential reopening of a major market that reduces a key geopolitical risk to revenue. China conditionally approves DeepSeek to buy Nvidia’s H200 chips
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia is part of talks (with Microsoft, Amazon) to invest in OpenAI as part of a very large funding round — a strategic tie to the biggest AI software player that could boost long-term demand. Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a Buy on NVDA, reinforcing sell-side bullishness and analyst support for the thesis. Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for NVIDIA
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang says AI memory requirements are rising and backs TSMC expansion — a reminder NVIDIA depends on the broader supply chain and that ecosystem capacity is crucial for growth. Jensen Huang says AI memory needs are rising
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft says it will continue buying third‑party AI chips even as it develops its own — this limits a key competitive risk but keeps competitive dynamics in play. Microsoft won’t stop buying AI chips from Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia expanded its CoreWeave partnership with a $2B investment to accelerate AI data-center buildout, supporting long-term capacity and demand. NVIDIA invests $2B in CoreWeave
- Negative Sentiment: NYTimes warns Amazon and Google are eating into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy — increased competition could pressure pricing and growth rates over time. Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market-risk commentary (including Michael Burry warnings) and repeated notes about NVDA’s high valuation are keeping some traders cautious, which can amplify intraday pullbacks. Michael Burry’s stark warning
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%
NVIDIA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
