NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $191.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

