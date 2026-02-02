NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

