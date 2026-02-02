NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $275 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and supporting investor confidence. Wolfe Research adjusts NVIDIA price target to $275
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters reports China has conditionally approved DeepSeek to buy Nvidia H200 chips — a potential reopening of a major market that reduces a key geopolitical risk to revenue. China conditionally approves DeepSeek to buy Nvidia’s H200 chips
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia is part of talks (with Microsoft, Amazon) to invest in OpenAI as part of a very large funding round — a strategic tie to the biggest AI software player that could boost long-term demand. Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a Buy on NVDA, reinforcing sell-side bullishness and analyst support for the thesis. Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for NVIDIA
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang says AI memory requirements are rising and backs TSMC expansion — a reminder NVIDIA depends on the broader supply chain and that ecosystem capacity is crucial for growth. Jensen Huang says AI memory needs are rising
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft says it will continue buying third‑party AI chips even as it develops its own — this limits a key competitive risk but keeps competitive dynamics in play. Microsoft won’t stop buying AI chips from Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia expanded its CoreWeave partnership with a $2B investment to accelerate AI data-center buildout, supporting long-term capacity and demand. NVIDIA invests $2B in CoreWeave
- Negative Sentiment: NYTimes warns Amazon and Google are eating into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy — increased competition could pressure pricing and growth rates over time. Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market-risk commentary (including Michael Burry warnings) and repeated notes about NVDA’s high valuation are keeping some traders cautious, which can amplify intraday pullbacks. Michael Burry’s stark warning
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%
NVIDIA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Trump just signed it
- New Banking Law #1582 Could Unlock $21 Trillion for Americans
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.