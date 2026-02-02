NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.