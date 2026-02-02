ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $62,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $562,832,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ONEOK by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,509,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,510,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,591,000 after buying an additional 1,314,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $79.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

