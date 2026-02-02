Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 165 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 130 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGFGY opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Energy is an Australian integrated energy company with operations spanning natural gas exploration and production, electricity generation and retail energy sales. Headquartered in Sydney, the company develops and produces gas from onshore and offshore fields in Australia, including its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture. On the generation side, Origin’s portfolio comprises gas-fired power stations as well as investments in renewable energy projects such as wind farms, solar installations and battery storage facilities.

In its retail business, Origin supplies electricity, natural gas and solar products to residential and commercial customers across all Australian states and territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.