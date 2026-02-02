Palmer Knight Co Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,260,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,128,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 34.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,478,000 after buying an additional 680,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.73 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.