Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,195,578 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 1,447,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Peninsula Energ Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Peninsula Energ has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Peninsula Energ Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS: PENMF) is an Australia-based uranium mining and development company focused on in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction in the United States. The company’s primary asset is the Lance Projects, located within Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where it operates a central processing plant and associated wellfields under license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Peninsula Energy’s ISR approach involves circulating oxygenated water through subsurface sandstone aquifers to dissolve uranium, then recovering the uranium-rich solution at surface facilities for purification and precipitation as U3O8.

In addition to its flagship Lance Projects, Peninsula Energy holds exploration and development rights for nearby satellite deposits in the Barnes Dome area of Wyoming.

