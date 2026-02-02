PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,707 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

