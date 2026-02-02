Pineridge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,944 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 65,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.