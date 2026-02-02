Portland General Electric Company $POR Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $65,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 136.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

