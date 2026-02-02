Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $236.81 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $236,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 28,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Comcast reported adjusted EPS of $0.84 (above consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management highlighted Theme Parks and Peacock as growth drivers that offset headwinds in broadband and Studios. CMCSA Q4 Earnings Beat On Theme Parks and Peacock Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Peacock subscriber growth and Theme Parks momentum — Peacock reached large subscriber counts (~44M) and parks (including Epic Universe) drove better consumer revenue, supporting upside to future content and leisure revenue. Peacock Hits 44 Million Subscribers But Losses Widen
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Comcast confirmed a quarterly dividend ($0.33 / $1.32 annualized), supporting income-focused investors and the stock’s yield profile. Comcast Maintains Dividend on an Annualized Basis in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders positioned for further upside or volatility following the earnings release. Looking At Comcast’s Recent Unusual Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction mixed — coverage notes the company beat on EPS but revenue was essentially flat y/y and key metrics (broadband churn, studio comps) created a mixed read for near-term growth. Comcast shares rise after in-line Q4 report, overcoming tough environment
- Negative Sentiment: Broadband subscriber losses persisted — Comcast lost more broadband customers than expected as wireless competitors lure consumers, adding pressure to its core high-margin business and long-term growth outlook. Comcast sheds more broadband customers as wireless competition mounts
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms lowered PTs (TD Cowen to $39, Deutsche Bank to $35, Scotiabank to $35.25) citing slower broadband trends and studio uncertainty; ratings largely remain Buy/Peer‑perform, but lowered PTs can weigh on sentiment. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Comcast to $35 Scotiabank Adjusts Price Target on Comcast to $35.25
- Negative Sentiment: Studio and box-office headwinds — Broader industry weakness in franchise box-office performance raises near-term risk for Comcast’s Studios revenue and content profitability. Hollywood has an IP problem: Box office sales are banking on franchise hits that keep falling flat
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.
NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.
