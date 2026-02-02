Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 231,489 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $194,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $204.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,767 shares of company stock worth $12,802,440 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

