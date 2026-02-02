Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $294,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $80.07 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large autonomous-vehicle commitments: Uber is committing up to $250M to Waabi, which raised $750M, and plans to source many future robotaxis from Waabi’s platform — a sign Uber is investing in an off-balance-sheet route to scale autonomous ride volume. Uber’s new plan to deploy 25,000 robotaxis will come from an autonomous trucking company
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic OEM & chip partnerships: Mercedes and NVIDIA are partnering with Uber on large-scale, premium S‑Class Level‑4 robotaxis, validating Uber’s AV ambitions and giving possible scale and tech credibility. This can support long-term TAM expansion and revenue optionality. Mercedes, NVIDIA and Uber Team Up to Build S-Class Robotaxis
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment trending favorable: Some aggregator/analyst commentary shows bullish tilt (TipRanks trending StrongBuy), which can limit downside if earnings don’t materially disappoint. Uber Technologies Stock Forecast: Trending StrongBuy Among Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings focus on execution metrics: Analysts are digging beyond revenue and EPS into margins, adjusted metrics and segment KPIs ahead of Uber’s quarterly report next week — results could cause short-term volatility either way. Countdown to Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst/coverage views: Some bullish write-ups praise revenue and user growth but flag valuation, keeping a cautious “hold” tone that moderates upside expectations. Uber Technologies: This Ride Has Exceeded My Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / worker-pay settlement: Uber Eats agreed to pay about $3.5M in restitution and penalties in NYC over delivery worker pay — a modest direct hit but a reminder of ongoing regulatory and labor compliance costs. Uber Eats Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million Over NYC Delivery Worker Pay
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational exposure: A jury awarded $19M in a lawsuit versus Uber, and a federal trial has drawn testimony about frequent rider reports of sexual assault — these items raise legal costs and reputational risk that could pressure sentiment near term. Jury Awards Former NHL Player Brandon Crawley $19 Million in Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. At Uber trial, expert says riders reported rape every day in 2024
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
