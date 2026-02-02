Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of CRH worth $272,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CRH by 34.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

CRH stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

